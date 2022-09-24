Keating wins girls race

Holy Redeemer emerged as the last unbeaten boys cross country team in the Wyoming Valley Conference, but Pittston Area made sure it was not easy.

Running on their home course, the Patriots battled the defending District 2 Class 2A champions before falling, 27-30.

Pittston Area won its other three meets and is tied for second in the standings at 9-1 with Crestwood, one of last season’s co-champions.

The Patriots defeated Wyoming Seminary, 21-36, and beat both Hanover Area and Nanticoke by the maximum, 15-50.

Wyoming Area also had a 3-1 day.

The Warriors lost to Holy Redeemer, 20-43, and needed a sixth-runner tiebreaker to get past Wyoming Seminary after they each scored 28. Wyoming Area also beat Nanticoke, 15-45, and Hanover Area, 15-50.

Wyoming Area also went 3-1 in the girls meet when Holy Redeemer was again 4-0.

The Lady Warriors lost to Holy Redeemer, 24-31, but defeated Wyoming Seminary (27-29), Hanover Area (16-25) and Nanticoke (10-26).

Pittston Area split its four meets, coming out on the wrong end of a tiebreaker with Wyoming Seminary. The Lady Patriots defeated Hanover Area, 18-37, and Nanticoke, 16-44, while losing to Holy Redeemer, 23-32.

Jack Novelli from Wyoming Seminary won the boys race in 17:03.

Pittston Area’s Preston Klem was second, 11 seconds back, and Wyoming Area’ Patrick Branley was third.

Sam Capitano and Jacob Mead were sixth and seventh in the six-team meet for Pittston Area. Caden Boettger was 10th.

Both Holy Redeemer and Wyoming Area placed four in the top 10.

Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating won the girls race by more than a minute in 19:13.

Pittston Area’s Olivia Scalese was third.

Molly Fetcho from Pittston Area was sixth.

Holly June was seventh and Kierstyn Orlandini 10th for Wyoming Area.