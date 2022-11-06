Sunday Dispatch

Unbeaten Berwick ended Pittston Area’s season Monday night on the way to capturing its third straight District 2 Class 3A girls volleyball title three days later.

Berwick won the semifinal by set scores of 25-14, 25-13, 25-17.

Cece Isenberg led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 19 kills and seven digs.

Morgan Nevel had 32 assists, 15 service points and six aces while Sarah Steeber had seven kills, 15 points and four aces.

Maura Mihalka had 12 digs for the Lady Patriots.

Emma Rinaldi finished with seven kills and four blocks. Tyra Winters and had six digs and five points.

The sweep of Pittston Area made it 29 straight sets won by Berwick. That streak reached 30 before Dallas interrupted it in the final that Berwick eventually won in four sets Thursday night at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

Pittston Area finished 13-7, including a quarterfinal win over Crestwood.