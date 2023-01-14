Julian Everitt and Keegan Bucci posted first-period pins while Pittston Area was winning five straight bouts from 139 to 172 pounds Wednesday night on the way to a 39-27 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 wrestling victory over Crestwood.
Everitt (145), Bucci (160) and Jimmy Spindler (160) all had pins while the Patriots were outscoring the Comets, 24-0, during that stretch.
Dominic Innamorati and Jacob Aftewicz added decisions at 139 and 152.
Oscar Ciriaco contributed another first-period pin at 107 and Jahiem Butler had a pin in the second period at 121.
Dave Sudo won by decision at 285.
The Patriots improved to 2-1 in the division and 7-4 overall.
Wyoming Area 48, Tunkhannock 12
Jaden Pepe won in 18 seconds at 139 pounds, Anthony Evanitsky added another first-period pin at 160 and Wyoming Area took advantage of six forfeits to win Wednesday’s WVC Division 2 match.
The Warriors are 1-1 in the division and 8-6 overall.