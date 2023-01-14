Two-time defending state wrestling champion Jaden Pepe glances at wrestling official Dwight Barbacci to see how close he was to pinning Tunkhannock Area’s Nathan Schaeffer at 139 pounds. Pepe pinning his opponent in 18 seconds.

At pounds, the Warriors’ Kendell Heck was in control of Tunkhannock Area’s Cole Stauffer until Stauffer pinned Heck at 2:22 in the second period.

The Warriors’ Anthony Evanitsky is set to drop Tunkhannock’s Patrick Munley at 160 pounds eventually pinning him at 1:44 in the first period.

Julian Everitt and Keegan Bucci posted first-period pins while Pittston Area was winning five straight bouts from 139 to 172 pounds Wednesday night on the way to a 39-27 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 wrestling victory over Crestwood.

Everitt (145), Bucci (160) and Jimmy Spindler (160) all had pins while the Patriots were outscoring the Comets, 24-0, during that stretch.

Dominic Innamorati and Jacob Aftewicz added decisions at 139 and 152.

Oscar Ciriaco contributed another first-period pin at 107 and Jahiem Butler had a pin in the second period at 121.

Dave Sudo won by decision at 285.

The Patriots improved to 2-1 in the division and 7-4 overall.

Wyoming Area 48, Tunkhannock 12

Jaden Pepe won in 18 seconds at 139 pounds, Anthony Evanitsky added another first-period pin at 160 and Wyoming Area took advantage of six forfeits to win Wednesday’s WVC Division 2 match.

The Warriors are 1-1 in the division and 8-6 overall.