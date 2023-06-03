The Wyoming Area Baseball Camp for players ages 6-13 has been set for July 24-26.

The camp is conducted 9 a.m. to noon each of those days at Atlas Field, Erie St., West Pittston.

A registration form can be found at https://forms.gl3/A1hTZwYpU3YifTZEA. It can be completed and sent to Wyoming Area Baseball Camp, ATTN: Rob Lemoncelli, 252 Memorial Street, Exeter, PA 18643.

Checks can be made payable to Warrior Baseball Fund.

Each camper will receive a T-shirt.

For more information, contact head coach Rob Lemoncelli at rlemoncelli@wyomingarea.org.