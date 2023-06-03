Misericordia University junior Brianna Pizzano was named Middle Atlantic Conference Player of the Year in women’s tennis for the third straight year.

The Wyoming Area graduate was part of the first team when the MAC Freedom announced its all-star selections.

Pizzano was 16-1 and MAC champion as a number-one singles player. She also teamed with Emily Brecker to go 14-4 and finish as MAC runner-up at number-one doubles.

Misericordia went 13-7 and reached the MAC Freedom championship match where its season ended.