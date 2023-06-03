Old Forge’s Casey Holzman and Andrew Santarsiero were among the players selected to the County roster for the 89th annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game.

The Dream Game, presented by Northeast Rehab, is an all-star game for recent graduates of the Lackawanna Football Conference. It is scheduled for July 19 at Valley View’s John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Holzman is a wide receiver/defensive back while Santarsiero is a two-way lineman.

During his senior season in 2022, Holzman was the team’s leading receiver with 34 catches for 568 yards and nine touchdowns. He carried 38 times for 243 yards and another touchdown.

Also Old Forge’s top return man, Holzman averaged 26 yards on six punt returns and 23.7 on 10 kickoff returns.

Holzman was the team’s second-leading tackler with 55, including nine for losses. He forced three fumbles, recovered two and picked off two passes.

Santarsiero’s 15 tackles, including five for losses and a sack.

Old Forge players are on the County team that also includes players from Abington Heights, Carbondale, Delaware Valley, Honesdale, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Riverside, Valley View and Western Wayne. It will be coached by Mid Valley’s Stan Yanoski.

The City, coached by Wyoming Area graduate Greg Dolhon, is made up of players from his North Pocono team as well as Dunmore, Holy Cross, Lackawanna Trail, Montrose, Scranton, Scranton Prep, Susquehanna, Wallenpaupack and West Scranton.