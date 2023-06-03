Katie Caladie doubled in two runs while Berwick was doing all of its scoring in the third inning May 24 when it ended Wyoming Area’s season with a 3-1 victory in the District 2 Class 4A softball quarterfinals.

Wyoming Area, the fifth seed in the eight-team field, finished 11-10.

Berwick’s Makayla Brown struck out 10 while working the first five innings of a combined three-hitter.

Jocelyn Williams singled and score in the seventh inning for the Lady Warriors. Cassandra Scripkunas and Renee Haddock had the other hits.