Karen Sickle tossed a one-hitter and Cat Liskosky drove in four runs Wednesday when Old Forge added a District 2-3 Class A Subregional softball title with a 15-1 rout of Halifax in five innings at Messiah College.

The Lady Devils, who had already won the District 2 title on the way to the subregional final, used the victory to qualify for the state tournament.

Old Forge (17-5) will play District 4 champion Bucktail (16-4) Monday at the University of Scranton at 5 p.m. in a first-round Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association playoff game.

Sickle struck out eight and walked one in her latest victory.

Liskosky’s three-run triple capped a five-run second inning and gave Old Forge a 9-0 lead after 1 ½ innings. She reached base in all four plate appearances. Liskosky was hit by pitches twice and walked once.

Talia Piragas drove in three runs while Mazzie Musgrave had three hits each.

Old Forge opened a 12-0 lead before Abigail Mace led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple for the only Halifax hit. She scored on a groundout.

The Lady Devils added three more runs in the top of the fifth and, with Sickle retiring the last six batters she faced, ended the game early on the 10-run rule.

Piragas doubled twice and scored twice.

Arnold, who was 3-for-3, and Musgrave each scored twice and drove in a run.

Old Forge used 12 hits to take advantage of nine walks and four hit batters.

Meghan Marianelli had two hit6s and scored two runs. Kate O’Hearn singled and drove in two runs.