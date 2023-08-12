Wyoming Area showed off its balance Thursday, bringing four players in at 44 or better while defeating host Tunkhannock, 170-188, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 golf opener at Shadowbrook Golf Club.

Only two Tigers were able to keep up with the top four Warriors. All six Wyoming Area players broke 50 while only two from Tunkhannock did.

Wyoming Area’s Brady Noone was medalist with a 4-over-par, 41.

Jack Mulhern added a 42, Kristian Pugliese 43 and Jeremy Layland 44 to complete the four-player team score.

Tunkhannock was led by Mason Berkheimer with a 42 and Aidan Montross with a 44.

Wyoming Area’s Opening Day lineup also included Dane Schutter, who shot a 46, and Matt Rusinchak, who posted a 49.