Anthony Evanitsky is transitioning from Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state champion to competing for one of the top prep school wrestling programs in the country.

Evanitsky, who won a state title as a Wyoming Area sophomore in March, has transferred to Wyoming Seminary.

In two seasons with the Warriors, Evanitsky was 88-8. He finished third in the state as a freshman and won a Class 2A 139-pound state championship last season with a 7-4 victory over Warrior Run’s Reagan Milheim in the final.

Teaming with 133-pound state champion Jaden Pepe, Evanitsky helped Wyoming Area finish seventh in the team standings at the state tournament.

POWER PLAY

Pittston Area wrestler Keegan Bucci is representing the United States in multiple international powerlifting competitions during August.

Bucci won the 183-pound title in the Classic Men Sub-Juniors Division during the NAPF North American Regional Championships in the Cayman Islands. He posted a total weight of 1,404 pounds with a deadlift of 602, squat of 498 and bench of 304.

Wyoming Area’s Emma Kline won the Raw Sub-Junior 115-pound female division at the same event.

Kline had a total of 573 pounds. She had a deadlift of 254, squat of 220 and bench of 100. Kline is entering her freshman year.

CAMPENNI EARNS SILVER

Wyoming Area sophomore field hockey player Lucia Campenni was part of the Silver Medal finish for Team Honor in the Junior Olympics at the University of Iowa.

The Junior Olympics in field hockey was a 16U USA Field Hockey and AAU event.

Team Honor went 3-1-1 with a pair of shutout wins to qualify for the championship game where it lost to Team Trust, 3-2.

Campenni was one of five Pennsylvania players on the 17-player roster for the silver medalists, but the only one from the Wyoming Valley Conference. She was selected for the Junior Olympics based on her performance at the Nexus Championships in Virginia Beach in July.

HOOP STARS

Maya Jenkins, a rising Scranton Prep junior from Old Forge, was selected as a second-team, 16U all-star in the Hoop Group Showcase League for her play with the NEPA Elite 16U Rini team.