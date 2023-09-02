YATESVILLE — Many fans might have mistaken the football game at Pittston Area for a baseball game when Williamsport took a 3-2 lead halfway through the second quarter, but the Millionaires eventually found their offensive groove in the second half of a 25-2, non-league football victory Friday night.

Pittston Area’s defense found holes in Williamsport’s offensive line throughout the first half, eventually leading to an intentional grounding penalty call on Caleb Williamson in the end zone to give the Patriots an early lead on a safety.

Williamsport turned to a simple approach on the first possession of the second half while grinding out 82 yards on 11 plays to add to an 11-2 halftime lead.

The Millionaires defense turned its pressure up a notch as well, holding the Patriots to minus-15 offensive yards in the third quarter.

Williamsport took advantage to score twice in less than a minute midway through the quarter.

The pace was much slower at the beginning.

Williamsport and Pittston Area combined for nine scoreless offensive possessions in the first quarter, which ended with the Patriots in front, 2-0.

The Millionaires went ahead on Connor Poole’s second-quarter field goal and began opening some room with Kahyear Whaey’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Pittston Area lost yardage on each of its first three second-half possessions.

“Nothing too consistent,” Patriots coach Nick Barbieri said. “We had trouble handling pressure. We’d make a play, then lose five yards.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Pittston Area ran only four plays in Williamsport territory in the game. … Drew DeLucca passed 39 yards to Matt Walter in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots had less than 100 yards total offense the rest of the game. … Williamsport built statistical advantages of 20-6 in first downs, 152-54 in rushing yards, 243-62 in passing yards and 395-116 in total offense. … Pittston Area was just 7-for-25 passing.

UP NEXT

Pittston Area plays its third straight larger school and Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 opponent Friday night when it travels to Wyoming Valley West. The defending Division 2 champion Patriots are 0-2. Wyoming Valley West is 1-1 after being shut out, 29-0, by Scranton Friday. Isaiah Cobb had a 100-yard rushing game in the opening win over North Pocono, but the Spartans struggled offensively at Scranton.