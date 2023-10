Rob Barbieri had the best game of the first half of his freshman season Sept. 30 for the Wilkes University football team in a win over Juniata College.

The defensive back from Pittston Area had two tackles, including one for a two-yard loss, and assisted on two others. He also broke up a pass as Wilkes won its Landmark Conference opener, 63-14.

Barbieri has played in every game for Wilkes, which had started 0-4. He has four tackles and seven assists on the season.