Cat Zaladonis made two appearances as a freshman midfielder/back for the Indiana University of Pennsylvania field hockey team.

Zaladonis was the Pittston Area team Most Valuable Player last year on the way to earning her chance to play on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II level.

IUP went 4-5 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and 8-9 overall. Its season ended with a 1-0 loss to Kutztown in the PSAC playoffs Oct. 31.