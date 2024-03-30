Senior middle distance runner Preston Klem and junior sprinter Jalen Moore return to lead the Pittston Area boys track and field team into the start of its season this week.

Klem finished third in District 2 Class 3A in the 800-meter run and was part of the sixth-place 3200 relay that returns three-fourth of its lineup from a year ago. Sophomores Caden Boettger and Jacob Ivey also return from that relay team.

Moore placed second in the district in the 400 and eighth in the 200. He leads a sprint group that also includes junior John Casper.

Lucas Lopresto, who already made a big impact in football and basketball seasons as a freshman, is new to the sport, but could end up doing the same in track and field. He is working as a sprinter, long jumper and javelin thrower.

Related Video

“He’s pretty impressive,” coach Jason Mills said. “We’re excited about him.”

The relay team medalists lead the middle distance efforts.

Jake Mead, a sophomore, could lead the way in the 3200.

Senior Gage Leffler and sophomore Danny Girman appear to be the top hurdlers.

The Patriots will be young in the field events behind senior thrower Bobby Savakinus who Mills said he expects to have a good year after his off-season work in the weight room.

From the younger group of throwers, sophomore Gunnar Zaledonis and freshmen Colton Lis and Chance Radzewicz are showing promise during the preseason.

William Albert, Oscar Ciriaco, David Eimer, and Matt Volpitta are the other seniors on the roster.

Hurdler Alex Lein, another senior, could miss the season because of an injury.

Pittston Area was 2-4 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 last season when it finished 14th in District 2 Class 3A.