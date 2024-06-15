Wyoming Area senior attack T.J. Kearns was named to the second team when Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse coaches selected their all-star teams.

Marco Rinaldi was named Defensive Player of the Year and Keith Toolan was named Coach of the Year after helping Scranton Prep to an unbeaten season in the conference and its first WVC title.

Delaware Valley’s Justin Kalitsnik was Offensive Player of the Year.

Attack Ben Byers and goalie Anthony Giunta from Wyoming Area received honorable mention.

Related Video

GIRLS LACROSSE

Juniors Jules Gonzales from Wyoming Area and Sophia Montagna from Pittston Area received honorable mention when WVC coaches selected their all-star teams.

Crestwood junior midfielder Hannah Ziegler was named Player of the Year and Becky Davis from Abington Heights was Coach of the Year.

BASEBALL

Old Forge’s Joey Granko was the leading votegetter in coaches’ selections for the Field of Dreams Game, a baseball all-star game for graduating players from the Lackawanna League, which makes its return Sunday at PNC Field in Moosic at 3 p.m.

Lackawanna County organized the game, in partnership with the Lackawanna County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Bill Howerton Strike Out Cancer Initiative and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Old Forge players will join those from Abington Heights, Carbondale, Delaware Valley, Elk Lake, Honesdale, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Montrose, Lackawanna Trail and West Scranton on the “Bombers” team, named in recognition of the RailRiders’ affiliation with the New York Yankees.

Players from Holy Cross, Mountain View, North Pocono, Riverside, Scranton, Scranton Prep, Susquehanna, Wallenpaupack and Western Wayne will play for the “Fightins,” named for the original affiliation with the Philadelphia Phillies when PNC Field opened as Lackawanna County Stadium.

This is a great chance for these young athletes to play in a first-class stadium, and it’s a nice recognition of their hard work,” Lackawanna County commissioner Matt McGloin said, according to a county press release. “And, it’s a wonderful opportunity for the players’ families to see them perform, some for the last time, in a first-class environment.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring back this game.”

The game will feature 22-player rosters drawing from 20 of the league’s 24 eams.

Dom Palma joins Old Forge teammate Granko on the squad coached by West Scranton’s Brian Minich.

Brian Jardine from North Pocono will coach the Fightins.

Admission to the game is $5 and proceeds will benefit the Bill Howerton Strike Out Cancer Initiative.

The county is planning a similar game in softball at the University of Scranton later in the month.