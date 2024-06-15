The Greater Pittston Senior American Legion baseball team averaged more than 10 runs per game while getting its season off to a flying start by winning five straight games over the first six days.

Greater Pittston is off until June 20 when it hosts Mountain Post.

After the busy opening stretch, Greater Pittston is 4-0 in Wyoming Valley American Legion League play and leads the East Division.

Greater Pittston opened June 8 when three pitchers combined on a 10-0 shutout at Tunkhannock.

A 12-7 road win over West Lawn in a non-league game following the next day.

Greater Pittston defeated Wilkes-Barre 8-3, 12-7 and 12-2 when they met Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.