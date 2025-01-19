Pittston Area and Wyoming Area split when the schools met in Wyoming Valley Conference swimming meets Thursday.

Host Wyoming Area won the girls meet, 114-72. The Pittston Area boys won, 80-40.

The teams were all participating in the Ernie Shartle Invitational at Tunkhannock Saturday. The meet concludes Sunday with the diving competition.

Wyoming Area girls 114, Pittston Area 72

Ameriana Walker and Ava Menditto each won four events to lead Wyoming Area to the victory.

Walker won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. Menditto won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.

They were part of the combination that won the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay as part of Wyoming Area’s sweep of the three relay events.

Bree Harry won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke as well as being part of the 400 freestyle relay win.

Ella McKernan won the 100 breaststroke and was on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Ainsley Flynn and Molly Kratz were each part of two relay wins. Both were on the medley relay team while Flynn was on the 200 freestyle and Kratz the 400 freestyle.

Sophia Menta swam a leg of the 200 freestyle relay.

The win improved Wyoming Area to 5-1 in the WVC.

Kaitlyn Kozlowski won the 500 freestyle and Katie O’Hearn won diving to lead the way for Pittston Area (3-3).

Pittston Area boys 80, Wyoming Area 40

Tanner Osborn and Jake Grzech each won two individual events and were part of the 200-yard medley relay win to lead Pittston Area to its victory.

Osborn finished first in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Jake Grzech won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

Elijah Lyons, who won the 100 butterfly, and Josiah Lyons, who won the 50 freestyle, were the others on the 200 medley relay win.

Jaylen Moore won diving and Zhi Lin won the 100 backstroke.

Jon Cortez led Wyoming Area by winning the 100 freestyle and contributing to a 200 freestyle relay win.

Wyoming Area won both freestyle relays, with Savino Sabatini and Zhiwen Tang contributing to both.

Trevor Winslow and Cooper Broda were others on the 400 relay win while Paul Panek completed the 200 relay lineup.

Wyoming Area girls 129, Wyoming Valley West 47

Wyoming Area routed host Wyoming Valley West in Tuesday’s meet.

Wyoming Valley West boys 81, Wyoming Area 34

Wyoming Area lost on the road Tuesday.

Pittston Area girls 120, Wilkes-Barre Area 48

Brooke Hintze won two individual events, the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle, to lead Pittston Area’s home victory Monday.

The Patriots also received individual wins from Katie Kozlowski (200 IM), Kate O’Hearn (diving), Ellie Schardien (100 free) and Ashlynn Selden (100 breast).

Wilkes-Barre Area boys 67, Pittston Area 61

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Bilal Derac and Pittston Area’s Tanner Osborn each won two individual events Monday.

Osborn won the 200 and 500 freestyle relays while Jaylen Moore won diving for the Patriots.