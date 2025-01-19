Obrzut commits to Delaware Valley

Caden Reynolds won a decision at 215 pounds and Wyoming Area took advantage of eight forfeits by visiting Tunkhannock to post a 51-24 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 wrestling victory Wednesday night.

Reynolds worked his way to a 14-10 decision.

The win snapped a 12-match losing streak by the Warriors. Wyoming Area is 1-3 in the division and 2-13 overall.

Southern Tier Memorial

Nate Obrzut finished fifth to lead three top-eight finishes by Wyoming Area Jan. 10-11 in the Southern Tier Memorial Tournament at Elmira, N.Y.

The Warriors finished 16th out of 38 teams with 63½ points.

Chambersburg edged Bellefonte 193-189½ for the title.

Obrzut went 4-2 with three pins and a pair of losses in low-scoring decisions in the championship semifinals and consolation finals on the way to finishing fifth at 285 pounds. He won the fifth-place bout in overtime.

Connor Novakowski won by pin in his final bout to take seventh place at 124.

Chase Wilhelm was eighth at 108.

Shane Emsley, at 131, and Caden Reynolds, at 215, came within one win of a top-eight finish.