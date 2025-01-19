YATESVILLE — Pittston Area’s longest running wrestling coach, the late James Deice, was honored on Wednesday, when the school district dedicated the wrestling room in his name.
Deice coached at Pittston Area for 26 years, mentoring many district title winners, including the school’s first team to win the district title in 1997, taking the title match over Hazleton Area with only 10 of 13 wrestlers.
He was also selected by fellow district wrestling coaches as Coach of the Year.
A brief program was held prior to the start of the wrestling match between Pittston Area and Crestwood.
The ceremony included an introduction by Superintendent Kevin Booth and remarks by David Krantz, wrestling head coach; Frank Barbrie and Pat Tracy, former wrestlers under Deice; and Deice’s granddaughter, Nina Deice.
Deice’s widow, Judy; his daughter, Amy; and granddaughter, Nina, unveiled a sign noting the “James Deice Wrestling Room.”