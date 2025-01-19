The late James Deice’s granddaughter, Nina, spoke to the gathering before dedicating the Pittston Area wrestling room in honor of her grandfather. Her mother, Amy, is shown wearing her father’s sweatshirt and jacket to Nina’s right.

Former Pittston Area wrestling alumn Pat Tracy addressed the audience, saying Coach Deice was a big influence in his life.

Frank Barbrie, Pittston Area Health/Physical Education faculty member and first 100-win wrestler in the school district’s history, spoke to the crowd regarding the late wrestling coach, James Deice.

The James Deice Wrestling Room was dedicated on Wednesday night to honor the longtime late coach. From left are: Judy Deice, Coach Deice’s wife; Nina Deice, granddaughter; and Amy Deice, daughter.

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area’s longest running wrestling coach, the late James Deice, was honored on Wednesday , Jan. 15 , when the school district dedicated the wrestling room in his name.

Deice coached at Pittston Area for 26 years, mentoring many district title winners, including the school’s first team to win the district title in 1997, taking the title match over Hazleton Area with only 10 of 13 wrestlers.

He was also selected by fellow district wrestling coaches as Coach of the Year.

A brief program was held prior to the start of the wrestling match between Pittston Area and Crestwood.

The ceremony included an introduction by Superintendent Kevin Booth and remarks by David Krantz, wrestling head coach; Frank Barbrie and Pat Tracy, former wrestlers under Deice; and Deice’s granddaughter, Nina Deice.

Deice’s widow, Judy; his daughter, Amy; and granddaughter, Nina, unveiled a sign noting the “James Deice Wrestling Room.”