Ameriana Walker and Ella McKernan each won four events Tuesday to lead the Wyoming Area girls to a 130-53 victory over Berwick in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming meet.

Wyoming Area improved to 6-1, leaving the Lady Warriors tied for second place with Berwick, behind only unbeaten Dallas.

Walker won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. McKernan won diving and the 100 breaststroke.

Both were part of the opening 200 medley relay and were on one of the freestyle relay wins.

Ava Menditto won the 200 individual medley and was on two relay wins.

Bree Harry (200 freestyle) and Sofia Menta (500 free) each won two relays and an individual event.

Ainsley Flynn and Molly Kratz had two wins as part of Wyoming Area’s relay sweep.

Wyoming Area boys 49, Berwick 45

Jon Cortez won four events Tuesday to help Wyoming Area pull out its first victory of the WVC season.

Cortez won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and was part of two winning relays.

Zhiwen Tang won the 100 backstroke for the Warriors.

Pittston Area boys 112, Wyoming Valley West 67

Kate Kozlowski (200 IM), Ali Butcher (50 free), Kate O’Hearn (diving), Brooke Hintze (100 free), Ellie Schardien (500 free) and Ashlynn Selden (100 breast) won individual events for Pittston Area against visiting Wyoming Valley West Wednesday.

The Lady Patriots moved above the .500 mark to 4-3-1.

Wyoming Valley West boys 89, Pittston Area 50

Wyoming Valley West won at Pittston Area Wednesday.

Diver Jaylen Moore won for Pittston Area (2-6).