Wyoming Area and Pittston Area combined to go 5-0 in Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball between Monday and Thursday.

The Lady Warriors solved their offensive woes after winning just three times in 15 games going into the week. They were averaging just 27.9 points and had hit 40 just twice before scoring 47, 53 and 43 in the wins.

Pittston Area improved to 13-4 overall by getting back on track with two straight wins after going on a three-game skid that cost the Lady Patriots their lead in the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.

Wyoming Area 43, MMI Prep 9

Related Video

Shannon Kearns led a balanced attack and Wyoming Area scored the game’s first 14 points on the way to Thursday’s home-court victory in the Division 2 game.

Kearns had six points in the first quarter to help the Lady Warriors to a 16-2 lead. She finished with nine points and five rebounds.

Abby Sterba and Addison Gaylord added four points each in the quarter.

Wyoming Area limited MMI Prep to one field goal in each quarter.

Krea Bonita also scored nine points. She had all but one of the team’s points in the third quarter when they extended a 22-4 halftime lead to 30-6.

Sterba had eight points. Aminah Dixon grabbed five rebounds.

Shreea Parikh scored all five MMI points in the second half.

Wyoming Area improved to 6-12 with the win.

Pittston Area 51, Berwick 28

Pittston Area got at least 14 points from three players on the way to Thursday’s Division 1 home-court victory.

Daniella Ranieli led the way with 17 points. She scored 10 in the first quarter to help the Lady Patriots to a 17-7 lead.

Maddie Karp scored nine of her 14 points in the first half.

Lili Hintze, who also scored 14 points, had five points in the second quarter and Karp had four to help open a 30-9 halftime lead.

Hintze had another five points in the third quarter when Pittston Area maintained its 21-point lead.

Abby Calarco scored all 12 of her team-high points in the second half for Berwick.

Wyoming Area 53, Hanover Area 15

Krea Bonita and Shannon Kearns provided the early spark that sent Wyoming Area on its way to its highest-scoring outing of the season Wednesday in a Division 2 game with visiting Hanover Area.

The Lady Hawkeyes scored the game’s first four points.

The Lady Warriors then scored the next 31, the last 14 of the first quarter and the first 17 of the second, for a 31-4 lead with about two minutes remaining in the half.

Bonita had eight points in the first quarter and finished with 12.

Kearns, who wound up with 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots, was 7-for-8 from the line during a second quarter in which seven Wyoming Area players scored. She was 8-for-10 in the first half.

Addison Gaylord and Aminah Dixon each added seven points and six rebounds.

Emma Schlingman led Hanover Area with nine points.

Pittston Area 48, Wilkes-Barre Area 40

Lili Hintze scored 12 points Tuesday to lead the way as Pittston Area won on the road in the WVC Division 1 game.

Hintze made three 3-pointers.

Daniella Ranieli and Julia Long scored 11 points each.

Wilkes-Barre Area was led by Jaida Underwood with 21 points.

Wyoming Area 47, Tunkhannock 34

Abby Sterba scored 15 points Monday as Wyoming Area broke the five-game overall losing streak by winning the Division 2 game at Tunkhannock.

The Lady Warriors hit six 3-pointers, including three by Sterba in the middle quarters. Sterba finished 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and blocked two shots.

Shannon Kearns added 11 points in the win. She grabbed eight rebounds and made four steals.

Addison Gaylord had six rebounds, four steals and three assists.

The Lady Warriors led 13-9 after one quarter, 24-18 at halftime and 32-27 going into the fourth. The Lady Tigers got within four points, but Wyoming Area put together a 9-5 run in the middle of the quarter and scored the game’s last six points.

Wyoming Area was 8-for-12 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Tunkhannock was led by Erin Van Ness with 11 points and Laurianna Alston with 10.

Nanticoke 44, Wyoming Area 37

Nanticoke went from seven points down at halftime to a seven-point victory in the Jan. 18 game at Wyoming Area.

The Lady Warriors led 14-5 after one quarter and 19-12 at halftime. The Trojanettes moved in front 23-21 with 3:30 left in the third quarter.

Nevaeh Baran led Nanticoke with 11 points and Natalie Atkins added 10.

Jailynn Park led Wyoming Area with 13 points. Krea Bonita had nine.

Addison Gaylord was the leading rebounder with six and Abby Sterba had five.