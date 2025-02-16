Noah Gruber and Tim Riefler had quick pins to help Pittston Area score the first 15 points Feb. 8 when the Patriots defeated host Kutztown 54-18 in a non-league wrestling match.

Gruber began the night with a 35-second pin at 285 pounds.

After Mikel Roman won by decision at 107, Riefler followed with a 34-second pin for the 15-0 lead.

Chase Baron and Dominic Innamorati added consecutive pins at 152 and 160 after Kutztown had closed to within 24-18.

Hayden Harris pulled out a 22-20 decision at 139 and the Patriots picked up four forfeits.

Mid Valley 42, Wyoming Area 36

Mid Valley used a pin by Samuel Almedina at 160 pounds to pull out a victory over visiting Wyoming Area in Friday night’s non-league season finale.

The Spartans led 18-0 early, but the Warriors rallied for a 36-30 lead.

Nate Obrzut (285), Connor Novakowski (127) and Shane Emsley (133) had pins for Wyoming Area.

The Warriors finished 2-16.