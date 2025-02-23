Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer has been selected to coach the East team in the May 18 Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association East/West Small School Game and his roster will include four of his players.

Running back Lidge Kellum, offensive lineman Chase DeSanto, defensive lineman Andrew Steinberger and punter John Turner were chosen to join Spencer in the noon game at Cumberland Valley High School. A Big School game follows at 5 p.m.

“It’s just an honor to be able to represent Wyoming Area, the Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 at the state level,” said Spencer, who was an assistant coach in the East/West Game when it was a single contest in 2016 and for the Pennsylvania team in the Big 33 Football Classic in 2023. “Having been a part of PSFCA as the District 2 director now for five years, it’s just a great opportunity for kids and coaches if you have the chance to participate and are selected to represent.

“It’s just a tremendous experience for the kids.”

Practice time for football all-star games has generally been reduced through the years adding difficulty to preparation, but Spencer is excited about the opportunity.

“It’s a little bit of a challenging window,” he said. “You’re working with kids and families. It’s the end of their senior year and there’s so much going on, but from a football standpoint, it’s really another opportunity to play another high level high school football game.

“That’s something special to kids that play football.”

Spencer will see familiar faces beyond his four Warriors. A total of nine District 2 players, including three Wyoming Area faced in the playoffs this season, and a former District 2 player are part of the squad.

Kellum was selected the Times Leader Player of the Year as well as to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State team. He led District 2 with 2,297 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns.

DeSanto was a Times Leader All-WVC first-team selection and named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State team. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Sacred Heart recruit had 26 pancake blocks and allowed no sacks.

Steinberger was also a Times Leader All-WVC first-team pick. He had 48 tackles, 7½ tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and six sacks.

Turner earned Times Leader All-WVC second-team honors. He averaged 42 yards on 21 punts, with a long of 60 yards.

Safety Sean Owens and defensive lineman Evan Dean from Western Wayne and linebacker Reese Tanner from Scranton Prep faced Wyoming Area in the Class 3A playoffs.

Riverside tight end Richie Kostoff and Lackawanna Trail cornerback Max Kimmel are also on the team along with safety Bo Sheptock, who played at Berwick before finishing his career at Danville. Berwick’s C.J. Curry will be one of Spencer’s assistant coaches.