North Pocono’s perfect season continued into the playoffs.

The top-seeded Trojans scored the first four touchdowns on Friday night en route to a 42-21 win over Crestwood in the District 2 Class 4A semifinals.

No. 4 Crestwood didn’t pack things away despite trailing 28-0 in the third quarter. Nate Walsh gave the Comets a spark with a 36-yard touchdown run and then followed that up with a 30-yard run to cut the deficit in half.

But North Pocono was unfazed, answering Walsh’s scores with a 70-yard burst to the end zone to take control of the game once again.

All six Trojans touchdowns came on the ground with Josiah Gray, Cole West and Chase Zimmerman also finding the end zone.

Crestwood closed out the scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jaden Shedlock. The Comets finished their season at 5-6.

North Pocono improved to 11-0 and will host Dallas for the Class 4A championship next weekend.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS 53, WYOMING VALLEY WEST 7

Riding a four-game win streak into the postseason, the Comets blew things open with 23 points in the second quarter for a victory in the District 2 Class 5A semifinals.

Top-seeded Abington Heights got two touchdown catches from Gavin Anders and two touchdown runs from Jayden Anglin plus a safety to take a 30-0 lead into halftime.

Nick Bradley threw both first half touchdowns before the Comets got scoring runs from Anthony Severs and Landin Sobolewski in the second half.

Now 9-2, Abington Heights will take on Delaware Valley for the 5A championship next week at home. The fourth-seeded Spartans close things out at 1-10.

LAKELAND 49, HOLY REDEEMER 0

The Royals’ second trip to the District 2 playoffs ended the same way as the first, with a loss to the Chiefs on the road.

Seeded No. 1 in the Class 2A bracket, Lakeland left no doubt this one, scoring all seven touchdowns in a frantic first quarter to earn the semifinal victory.

The Chiefs scored four times on offense and three times on defense in the opening 12 minutes. Caden Cuozzo had two of the touchdowns, scoring on a 45-yard run and then a pick-six.

Prior to that, Luke McFarland also took an interception back for a touchdown to end consecutive Holy Redeemer drives.

Gavin Roberts, Rocco Spataro and Evan Lozinski also found the end zone for the Chiefs, who are now 10-1 and will host Dunmore for the 2A championship next week.

Holy Redeemer, which played the season as an independent, finished at 2-9.