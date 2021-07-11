🔊 Listen to this

Barbara Sciandra, left, and her Paint Pittston Pink partner and co-founder, attorney Qiana Lehman, took 2020 to prepare to get back on track for the 2021 campaign.

Balloons were launched at the beginning of the Paint Pittston Pink 5K race in memory of those afflicted with cancer in 2019. The race will be back on the schedule for 2021.

PITTSTON – After being sidelined in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, Paint Pittston Pink (PPP) is back on track for 2021 and has a full slate of events planned for the fall.

Barbara Sciandra, co-founder of PPP, is excited to be back for the 2021 campaign even though she took 2020’s pandemic as a good time to sit back, reflect on past campaigns and gear up for this year.

“We’re excited (to be back) because I feel like everybody is jonesing for something to do this year,” Sciandra said. “So we are hoping we have a really good turn out and we have a full (fall) schedule and we’re ready to get back into it.”

PPP has 10 events planned as of now that include: Friday, Sept. 24 – Lantern Launch and Awards Ceremony, Pittston Riverfront Park; Saturday, Sept. 25 – Celebration of Life Blood Drive, Sabatini’s Bottle Shop; Sunday, Sept. 26 – Purse Bingo, St. Maria Goretti Church Banquet Hall; Monday, Sept. 27, Paint PAZZO Pink, PAZZO Restaurant; Friday, Oct. 1 – Celebrity Bartending Night, Red Mill; Saturday, Oct. 2 – Mass, St. John the Evangelist Church; Saturday, Oct. 2 – 5K race/Gentlemen’s Dash; Sweat for a Cause, date TBA – Evolve, Cycle Yard, Salt Barre, and YMCA.

Sciandra said she’s looking forward to more events to come and tickets for most events may be purchased online at www.raceroster.com.

“We are getting back into it with crowd favorites,” Sciandra assured. “We are ready.”

Because all events were canceled in 2020, PPP was unable to donate to the University of Pennsylvania and The Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.

In 2019, with funds raised, PPP was able to donate $125,000 to both of the organizations mentioned.

“What kept us afloat in 2020 was people sending in donations out of the goodness of their heart,” Sciandra admitted. “The Agolino family had us listed as a recipient of donations in honor of Mr. (Joe) Agolino who passed away in 2020. That was very helpful in helping us to start this year off with a little bit of money to help with advertising for our events for this year.”

Joe Agolino, a longtime proprietor of Agolino’s Restaurant and financial donor to many organizations, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020.

“We were just so grateful as an organization to be thought of by such a wonderful family,” Sciandra said. “We thought the world of Mr. Agolino, and he was just so kind and generous and to be thought of by the family was very kind.”

PPP organization is currently working on a new website hoping to have it relaunched by fall.

“I look forward to being around people again,” Sciandra quipped. “It will be great to see people you haven’t seen in over and a year and it’s a great chance to celebrate life.”

The awards ceremony to be held on Sept. 24 will honor both the 2020 and 2021 recipients at Pittston’s Riverfront Park before the lantern launch at dusk.

Sciandra is hoping to match money raised in 2019.

PPP is accepting donation via Venmo as well as sending a check to Paint Pittston Pink, 133 South Main Street, Pittston, Pa. 18640.

You may also sign up for email notifications at www.paintpittstonpink.org.