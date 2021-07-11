🔊 Listen to this

Ryan Petrucci produced one of only five hits by Baseball U of Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League leader Team Orange when it was shut out by Team White, 9-0, Tuesday at the Pittston Area Primary Center Field in Hughestown.

The Wyoming Area graduate and Lebanon Valley catcher came off the bench to go 1-for-2 in the loss.

Lorenzo Febbo from Old Forge and Mansfield University pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to finish up for Team Camo Tuesday at Keystone College, but Team Black had already done the damage necessary to come away with an 11-5 win.

Pittston Area is scheduled to serve as the host site for the Team White vs. Team Camo series with a 5:15 single game Tuesday and a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday, July 17.

Standings going into this weekend’s games were: Orange 8-4, Black 7-5, White 6-6, Camo 3-9.