Grand opening held Saturday morning

Erica Zangardi, owner and lead trainer at The Cycle Yard, stands in the new addition to her business, Revive Room Pilates, with her family: husband, Genaro; and children, Luciana, 8, and Matteo, 6. Zangardi had a ribbon cutting ceremony opening the new studio on Saturday.

Erica Zangardi, owner of The Cycle Yard, holds a bouquet of flowers in celebrating her third anniversary in business.

While celebrating three years in business, The Cycle Yard held a grand opening of Revive Room Pilates on Saturday. The Revive Room Pilates complements the spinning classes offered at The Cycle Yard.

PITTSTON — Erica Zangardi, owner and lead trainer at The Cycle Yard, held the grand opening of the new Revive Room Pilates on Saturday morning.

The Cycle Yard is celebrating its third year at 350 Kennedy Blvd., inside the Waterfront Warehouse. According to Zangardi, the newly established studio offers a wide range of Pilates classes, including mat, reformer, tower and chair Pilates.

As a part of the grand opening, Zangardi offered free classes all day, refreshments, local vendors, raffles and Cycle Yard merchandise for sale as well as discounts on packages and memberships.

“We are thrilled to offer this exciting fitness experience to the Pittston area in our newly expanded studio space,” Zangardi said. “Our mission is to provide a welcoming space where people can strengthen their bodies and improve their well-being, no matter their age or fitness level. We’re excited to celebrate with our community.”

The studio is designed to revive the body and mind with both beginners and seasoned Pilates enthusiasts in mind, featuring state-of-the-art equipment and nationally certified instructors.

Zangardi said whether you’re looking to improve flexibility, build strength, or just try something new, this studio offers a variety of classes to suit your needs.

For information, contact Zangardi at thecycleyard@gmail.com or 570-417-9941.