At the Dupont neighborhood Easter egg hunt at the Wesley residence were, from left, first row: Mariah Kiser, Karsyn Szumski, Cullen Papiercavich and Troy Papiercavich. Second row: The Easter Bunny and Christina Wesley.

Posing with the Easter Bunny are egg hunt hosts Judy Wesley, left, and daughter, Christina Wesley.

Christina Wesley, left, presented the Easter egg hunt in honor of her late father, Harold, right, who passed away Nov. 29, 2024.

DUPONT — Christina Wesley held a neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt in honor of her late father, Harold, who passed away in 2024.

Wesley holds an annual Easter Egg Hunt for children around her neighborhood. This year, the Easter Bunny made a special appearance.