The shop offers a unique blend of curated goods and generational gifts

3 Sisters’ owner Catherine Duffy stands in her new store at the Waterfront Warehouse, Pittston, across from CVS and next to The Banks Venue.

Jessica Dal Santo-Zielen, marketer for 3 Sisters, looks over stock right after grand opening at the Waterfront Warehouse, Pittston.

3 Sisters carries Pandora, Power Beads by Ben, Charles Albert, Brighten, Scout, Enewton and more at its new location at the Waterfront Warehouse, 350 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston.

3 Sisters unique gifts and jewelry shop opened its doors at the Waterfront Warehouse building next to The Banks Venue.

PITTSTON — 3 Sisters, a well-established store selling curated goods, generational gifts and unique jewelry, has relocated to the Waterfront Warehouse, 350 Kennedy Blvd., next to The Banks – A Waterfront Venue.

An event was held April 24-25, celebrating the new location.

3 Sisters is self-described as the “destination for unique gifts and jewelry” carrying a “collection of handcrafted, high-quality jewelry, gifts for every generation, and curated goods.”

Catherine Duffy, 35-year owner of 3 Sisters, believes relocating to Pittston is the right move for her shop. The City of Pittston has been going through a 20-year renaissance and with Mayor Michael Lombardo taking the lead; they are far from done with revitalization.

3 Sisters is located at the ground level of the Waterfront Warehouse at Entrance D.

“We found our home, we love the building, we love all our neighbors, the community, the town, the Mayor; everybody has been amazing,” Duffy said. “We thought about going to Main St, but it was more and more apparent we were coming here.”

Duffy is banking on the Waterfront Warehouse as being an epicenter in Pittston with other shops, a restaurant, coffee shop and a bakery in the building to have a steady flow of customers, not to mention the 26 apartments in the upper floors.

“It’s a great space, more room and having lots of neighbors to generate business,” Duffy added. “Somebody can come down (to the Waterfront Warehouse) to get a hair cut, grab a coffee, they came come shopping here or they can even do a workout.”

3 Sisters carries brands like Pandora, Brighton, U.N.I., Enewton, to name a few. They specialize in items from American-made, women-owned businesses ranging from $10 on up.

“If you love something and you can’t buy a gift or can’t find something in your price point, we really would like to just appeal to a wide range and people can just come in and browse,” Duffy added.

Duffy has been pleased with the Greater Pittston response, and some of her long-time customers have come back to reinforce her decision to move to Pittston.

Duffy encourages stopping by her shop to see the current stock along with new stock coming in every day.

She is looking forward to working with the City of Pittston with the Art Walks and the many other events being held being throughout the year.

To learn more about the business, check out its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/3sisters.pa or website at www.3sisters.com. You can also find them on Instagram.

The shop can be reached by phone at 272-307-1073.

Hours of operation are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday and Monday.