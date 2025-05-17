WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Historical Society (WPHS) will host “A Memorial Day Tribute to World War II – Heroes from the Valley” on Wednesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church by presenter David B. Nagle.

Nagle, a Military Genealogist, will tell the stories of some of the unsung heroes from Luzerne County who fought in World War II.

The presentation will focus on heroes from the West Pittston/Pittston area but will also talk about other noteworthy soldiers who need to be recognized and remembered this Memorial Day.

His stories are unique in that he has personally visited many of the sites where our heroes fought and died. This is a perspective that few people can offer. “My stories are unique in that I have personally visited many of the sites where our heroes fought and died,” Nagle said. “This is a perspective that few people can offer.”

“I’m grateful we are offered the opportunity to honor our WWII heroes,” Mary Portelli, West Pittston Historical Society president said. “Mr. Nagle is very gracious to give his time to look up a relative or neighbor of West Pittston who served in the military during World War II.”

Nagle, a resident of Franklin Twp. has a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and a graduate degree from the University of Scranton.

He has served as travel guide for our World War II Battlefields Tours of Europe where we honor heroes from Luzerne County who were in combat.

Nagle provides research and write-ups for families seeking to know more about their ancestors who fought in World War II.

You can find his work at Ancestry.com and Fold3.

The program is free and open to the public.

The Trinity Church, a handicapped accessible facility, is located at the corner of Spring St. and Montgomery Ave. and has free parking.

Refreshments will be offered in the lower level at the conclusion of the program.