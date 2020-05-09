Old Forge’s Carey, Nicholoff picked for Dream Game

May 9, 2020 Sunday Dispatch Sports 0

Old Forge wide receiver Tyler Carey and two-way lineman Jon Nicholoff have been selected for the County roster in the 86th annual Dream Game.

Whether the all-star game for recent graduates of Lackawanna Football Conference teams is able to be played July 23 at Valley View’s John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville remains to be determined.

In an e-mail announcing the rosters Monday, Dream Game co-chairman Dr. William Dempsey wrote, “we are patiently waiting to see how the next month or so go before making a decision about the game.”

All team sports competitions have been shut down in Pennsylvania during the coronavirus outbreak. Social distancing limitations are factors in gradual resumption of activity and in the final decision by the sponsoring Scranton Lions Club, which uses the game to raise money for sight preservation projects.

Most summers, the Dream Game, annually one of Lackawanna County’s most-attended sporting events, draws crowd well in excess of 5,000.

Carey was Old Forge’s leader in all receiving categories during a senior season in which the Blue Devils

Lakeland’s David Piwowarczyk is the County coach. In addition to Old Forge and Lakeland, the County team also features players from Abington Heights, Carbondale, Delaware Valley, Honesdale, Mid Valley, Old Forge, Riverside, Valley View and Western Wayne.

The County takes on the City, which is coached by Scranton Prep’s Terry Gallagher.

The City team has players from Scranton Prep, Dunmore, Lackawanna Trail, Montrose, North Pocono, Scranton, Susquehanna, Wallenpaupack and West Scranton.

By Tom Robinson

For Sunday Dispatch