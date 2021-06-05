SHIPPENSBURG – Giavanna Innamorati followed up her three-gold-medal performance in District 2 by turning in Pittston Area’s top two finishes at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A Track and Field Championships May 29 at Shippensburg University.

Innamorati’s district performance set her up for a busy day in Shippensburg.

The senior hurdler finished her Pittston Area career at the state meet.

Innamorati wound up 14th out of the 24 who made it to the state meet in the 100-meter hurdles. She wound up in the most competitive of the three qualifying heats with six girls finishing between 15.00 and Innamorati’s time of 15.84 seconds.

The top eight overall – three heat winners and the next five best times – advanced to the final, earned medals and scored points for their teams.

Innamorati was also 19th out of 24 in the 300 hurdles in 48.28 along with competing in the 400 relay.

The team of Lauren LoPresto, Aria Messner, Innamorati and Jakya Kroon placed 26th out of 31 in the relay. They finished in 51.45.

Messner also made the state meet as an individual after winning the district title in the triple jump. She placed 24th out of 27 entries at the state meet with a length of 32-9 ½.