All three Greater Pittston teams finished the Wyoming Valley American Legion Baseball regular season in either first or second place.

Greater Pittston won the Prep title, placed second in both the regular season and playoffs on the Senior level and was tied for second in Youth.

Greater Wyoming placed sixth out of seven teams in the Youth League.

A recap of the past week:

Senior

Greater Pittston clinched its first Region 5 berth since 2017 and landed in the league final with a 2-0 playoff victory over Mountain Post July 9.

Swoyersville, which went unbeaten in the regular season while Greater Pittston was 9-3, won Tuesday’s championship game, 6-3.

Adam Felinski allowed just one hit in six innings against Mountain Post and Hunter Lawall closed out the game.

Evan Melberger’s two-out double drove in both runs.

Youth

Greater Pittston closed out the regular season by sweeping a July 10 doubleheader from Wilkes-Barre, 14-1 and 12-2.

Mountain Post finished first at 9-3 while Greater Pittston, Swoyersville and Stripes & Strikes all went 8-4 to tie for second. Greater Pittston won its last three regular-season games.

Greater Pittston defeated Wilkes-Barre again, 11-5, in the playoffs before losing to Swoyersville, 14-4, and beating Greater Wyoming, 8-3.

Swoyersville and Greater Pittston, which each had one playoff loss, were scheduled to meet again Saturday.

Mountain Post has won both its playoff games.

Greater Wyoming finished 2-10 and on a seven-game losing streak, but knocked off Stripes & Strikes, 7-2, in the playoff opener. It then lost to Mountain Post, 11-6, and to Greater Pittston to end its season.

Prep

Greater Pittston won three games in five days to extend its winning streak to six and finish the regular season on top of the standings at 11-1 and one game ahead of Back Mountain-1, which won its last seven games to get to 10-2.

Greater Pittston routed Back Mountain-2, 20-3, on Monday, then handled Tunkhannock Wednesday and Friday, 11-1 and 12-6. It outscored opponents, 131-35, for the season.