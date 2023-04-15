Madelyn Keating and Aria Messner each set school records during the week while helping the Wyoming Area and Pittston Area girls track and field team remain unbeaten in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Wyoming Area 130, Hanover Area 17

Madelyn Keating set Wyoming Area’s 1600-meter run record Tuesday, finishing in 4:59.7.

Keating also won the 800 and 3200.

Taylor Gashi won the triple jump and 100 dash while Bianca Pizano won the long jump and javelin. Each was also part of a winning relay team.

Pittston Area 110½, Wilkes-Barre Area 39½

Aria Messner posted a long jump of 18-5½ to be the school record of 17-10¾, previously held by Olivia Giambra, and help Pittston Area to the victory.

Wyoming Area 97, Northwest 52

Bianca Pizano and Taylor Gashi each won two individual events along with running the last two legs of the winning 400 relay in Thursday’s victory.

Pizano won the javelin and long jump. Gashi won the 100 and triple jump.