Olivia Allen recently held a signing ceremony at Wyoming Area High School to celebrate her decision to continue her academic and athletic careers at Washington College where she plans to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III women’s soccer. Seated, from left: Sophia Farrell; Dave Grabinski, father; Olivia Allen; Corinne Farrell, other; and Mark Farrell. Standing, same order: Wyoming Area athletic director Joe Pizano; assistant coach Ashley Evans; head coach Chad Kranson; and principal Eric Speece.