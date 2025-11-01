Playing on defense, Luke Kopetchny (8) came up with an interception after an initial bobble for Wyoming Area.

Scranton Prep had a lot of success with the pass against Wyoming Area as Will McPartland (12) connects with receiver Noah Kryzwiec (2).

Despite landing on the half-yard line, officials ruled a touchdown for Will McPartland as he dove in the end zone for 16-yard score in the second quarter.

Seventeen seconds after the second Scranton Prep score, wide receiver Noah Kryzwiec (2) got behind the Wyoming Area defense for another touchdown.

WEST PITTSTON — The moment Will McPartland returned from offseason ACL surgery, Scranton Prep was transformed from an 0-3 team into a contender.

Wyoming Area got a firsthand look at that Friday night.

The Cavaliers brought a 5-5 record into the postseason but looked anything like a .500 team with McPartland leading the way as they reached the mercy rule less than 2½ minutes into the second half of a 42-0 romp over the Warriors in a District 2 Class 3A semifinal at Jake Sobeski Stadium.

“He’s certainly the catalyst for their team,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “He did a great job tonight. What he came back from and to be able to be in the position he’s in and to elevate his team going forward, I certainly have a tremendous amount of respect for him and their whole team.”

McPartland had all his carries and pass attempts in the first half while helping Scranton Prep build a 28-0 lead. He hit 11 of 13 passes for 208 yards, ran for two touchdowns and was in on six tackles.

“He’s a special kid,” Scranton Prep coach Terry Gallagher said. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime kid, and I’m very lucky to get to coach Will McPartland.”

Scranton Prep came into the game with mixed credentials.

The Cavaliers were just the fourth-place team in the seven-team Division 1 of the Lackawanna Football Conference, but they had not played another Small School and were also the four-time defending district champion. Their five wins were by an average of 27 points, including putting up 51 against Jersey Shore, a state-ranked Class 4A team, just two weeks ago. Their three in-state losses were by a total of 10 points and the only losses with McPartland were to unbeaten North Pocono and Abington Heights, the top seeds in two higher classifications.

Quite simply, the Cavaliers are a much better Class 3A team than their record indicates, something that was painfully evident to the Warriors from the second series on Friday night.

“No excuses,” Spencer said. “Our kids played hard. Credit to Scranton Prep, an outstanding football team that made a lot of big plays tonight.”

Scranton Prep scored quickly on its second possession. The Cavaliers then rattled off four touchdowns in 11:18 going into and coming out of halftime to open the 35-point lead that speeds up the game, getting everything done before 9 p.m., or long before Wyoming Avenue Halloween festivities wound down.

The Cavaliers made far better use of the strong wind in the field position and kicking game, but also scored their three second-quarter touchdowns into those strong gusts.

McPartland opened the game by hitting his first five passes for 130 yards. He then hit his last five, all in a two-minute drill that resulted in the 28-0 halftime lead on a 22-yard pass to A.J. Croom.

Wyoming Area started its average possession from the 23 and the closest the Warriors came to scoring was when they reached the Cavaliers 27 as time expired in the first half.

The Warriors (9-2) suffered their only regular-season loss to unbeaten Berwick, the team that will host Scranton Prep in next weekend’s district championship game.

After producing three regular-season wins from deficits of 13 or more points, they could not come up with an answer in the playoff opener.

“We just couldn’t capitalize,” Spencer said, “but I’m very proud of the kids as the season they had.

“They fought through some adverse situations and really represented themselves and the program well.”

District 2 Class 3A semifinals

Scranton Prep 42, Wyoming Area 0

Scranton Prep`7`21`14`0 — 42

Wyoming Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter

SP – Will McPartland 4 run (Tyler Bianchi kick), 7:23

Second quarter

SP – Will McPartland 11 run (Bianchi kick), 8:53

SP – Noah Krzywiec 26 run (Bianchi kick), 8:36

SP – A.J. Croom 22 pass from Will McPartland (Bianchi kick), 1:09

Third quarter

SP – Anthony Prince 5 run (Bianchi kick), 9:35

SP – Prince 40 run (Bianchi kick), 1:07

Team Statistics`SP`WA

First downs`14`10

Rushes-yards`29-197`35-156

Passing yards`208`26

Total yards`405`182

Passing`11-13-1`3-12-2

Sacked-yards lost`1-4`1-6

Punts-avg.`1-50.0`5-24.2

Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-1

Penalties-yards`3-20`2-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SP, Prince 5-68, Krzywiec 3-31, Will McPartland 7-31, Owen McPartland 4-27, Brandon Farmer 3-21, Owen Jeffers 3-10, Braedon McPartland 3-6, Ethan Barrett 1-3. WA, Jack Gravine 14-56, Nick Ciampi 13-51, Nicholas Kondrosky 4-32, Dominic Bartell 1-9, Jamari Yates 1-6, Trustin Johnson 2-2.

PASSING — SP, WMcPartland 11-13-1-208. WA, Gravine 3-11-2-26, Team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING – SP, BMcPartland 4-101, Krzywiec 3-26, Croom 2-43, Sean McCormack 1-34, Mackey Lynett 1-4. WA, Ciampi 2-22, Luke Kopetchny 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — SP, Charlie Speicher 1-10. WA, Kopetchny 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS – None.